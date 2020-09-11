CBD facility in Newark expanding, opening new store

NEWARK, NY (WROC) Last year, a CBD facility opened up in the old ‘Jackson & Perkins’ Greenhouse in Newark. That facility is now expanding and adding four massive new dryers to help pump out more product. About 100,000 wet weight that turns into an added 30,000 dry pounds a day.

They will add about ten more employees to help with that, and they are opening of their very own store on-site. News 8 caught up with Jeremy Jiminez of Honest Pharm Co. Thursday on what this expansion, and the store, means for local farmers and customers.

“The good thing about coming to our store and getting products from us is you know where it’s coming from. It’s coming from our local farmers or our partner farmers. We’re processing their bio-mass and putting it into the final product so now you actually know where that product is coming from,” he says.

Jiminez says they will have a grand opening of their new store this Saturday at 621 East Maple Street in Newark.