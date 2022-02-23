ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sophomore at Christian Brothers Academy died after being hurt in a ski accident while on mid-winter break.

The CBA president informed his school community Wednesday afternoon of the death of 15-year-old Christian Cuomo, of Manlius.

Cuomo suffered “suffered significant head and facial injuries” after landing face-first from a skip jump at Bristol Mountain, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he was taken from the mountain to the Bristol Fire House and then flown by helicopter to the Pediatric ICU at Golisano Children’s Hospital, a part of Strong Memorial Hospital.

He was taken off life support, according to the school’s letter.

CBA President Matthew Keough wrote, “In passing, Christian will donate his organs to help save the lives of others. Christian is a true hero to all of us, and especially to the individuals and families who will be born to new life with his gift.”

Counseling staff and spiritual support will be available to CBA students and parents. The school will communicate a possible continuation of support once students return from the mid-winter break.

Callings hours will be Friday, March 4 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville. A funeral is scheduled the next day, Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m., also at the church.

Sheriff’s deputies say Cuomo was wearing a helmet during the accident.

Bristol Mountain released a statement Wednesday evening, saying, “We were just notified about the outcome of Monday’s accident. Our entire team at Bristol Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic event and we want to extended our sincere condolences to Christian’s family and friends and our heartfelt thanks to our staff and those who responded.”