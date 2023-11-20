ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteers with Catholic Charities of Rochester put together a Thanksgiving drive thru event Monday, handing out nearly 300 turkeys and 150 boxes of non-perishable goods.

It’s an annual event that organization leaders say makes a huge difference for those struggling to make ends meet.

“Some of my clients don’t have the means to be able to purchase the turkey or anything for the holidays on their own so to be able to have Catholic Charities provide those resources to them is everything to them,” said Joe McGee, a behavioral health coach.

Catholic Charities will also hold the annual Share the Joy initiative this holiday season, through which folks can donate gifts to those in need.

