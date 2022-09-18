FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Local winery Casa Larga held their annual Purple Foot Festival Saturday, inviting guests to stomp grapes with old-world techniques.

Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy a free wine tasting, live music, and a pie-eating contest.

“The event is really to celebrate our Italian heritage. We started 26 years ago, just as something fun because customers would ask, ‘Oh, do you stomp the grapes with your feet to make the wine?’ and we said ‘You know, let’s give that opportunity to people to try that out,’” Andrea O’Neill, President of Casa Large Vineyards, said prior to the start of the festival. “Everybody knows the I Love Lucy scene. So this is a great opportunity for families. We have young and old come in and get into the barrel, stomp the grapes. There’s also hayrides and plenty of other things to do.”

The festival featured free entry for those under 21, with a kids zone full of grape juice, lawn games, and other family-friendly activities.

Casa Larga was founded in the 19790s by a Rochester native and her Italian husband, initially planned as a hobby. The once two-acre vineyard became the 21st licensed winery in the state, and now occupies 35 acres in the Finger Lakes region.