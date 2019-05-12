Casa Larga celebrates Mother's Day

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday with wine-infused cookies. Tickets for the event cost $10 per person and $7 per mother.

Those who attended were able to pair three wines and three mini cookies.

Mothers-to-be, children, and designated drivers were able to enjoy a non-alcoholic option for $5 and that featured two sparkling grape juices and the three cookies.

Options included

Pallido paired with a lemon shortbread cookie

Lilac Hill paired with a Lilac Hill Snickerdoodle

Dolci Rosso (or Cab-Merlot) paired with a Dolci Rosso Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Casa Larga also had special gifts available for mom. Guests were able to pre-order a Mother's Day label on a bottle of wine, a custom label using a personal image and message, or put together a gift set for mom.

Attendees were able to receive a special $2 off a custom Mother's Day wine label and $1 off a regular custom wine label.

To order a custom wine label, call the wine shop at 585-223-4210.