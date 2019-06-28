Cars 4 A Cause revs up

Adrian Jules will host its annual fundraiser “Cars 4 A Cause” this coming Sunday, June 30 at its location on Monroe Avenue in Brighton.

This is the ninth annual event and this year two great organizations will benefit from the proceeds of the fundraiser; the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute and the Signal 30 Benefit Fund.

Peter Roberti of Adrian Jules and Jason Sheridan of the New York State Troopers P.B.A. discussed what’s on tap this year Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“This Sunday we’re doing our ninth annual Cars 4 A Cause event,” said Roberti. “It is an event that we’ve been putting on every single year to give back to the community. Guys will be bringing their exotic cars, their motorcycles, their trucks, and there’s going to be music there. There’s going to be food. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

A lot of fun for two great causes, including one to help State Trooper families in need. “Signal 30 is a charity that was organized by the New York State Troopers P.B.A. where we take 100 percent of all money raised and donated through community events and trustees, such as Adrian Jules, and it goes out to the members of law enforcement and their families and Troopers when time and need comes,” explained Sheridan. “As a charity, we would not be able to do it without strong community support and these guys have been pillars for us. They’ve been awesome. They’ve been helping us out. Like he said, it’s the ninth annual year that they’ve done it and we’re thankful for them because by ourselves we’re small but together we’re much bigger.”

Helping the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute is personal for Roberti. His father received life-saving treatment for an aneurysm on his heart.

If you’ve got a classic car, truck or motorcycle there is still time to be a part of the car show. “They can go to one of our sponsors or they can call our showroom at (585) 381-1111, or else they can come the day of the event and bring their car,” Roberti said. “Just make sure it’s clean!”

You can register your car, truck or motorcycle on Sunday morning beginning at 7:00 a.m. at the Rochester Regional Health Riedman Campus on Ridge Road in Irondequoit. That site will be active until 9:00 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts.

Then everything will shift to the Adrian Jules location on Monroe Avenue for the car show, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.