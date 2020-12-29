Carolers serenade nursing homes and their residents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some carolers paying a visit to two local nursing homes on Christmas Eve.

A local businessman organized the caroling events. The staff and residents were not only treated to the sweet sounds of Christmas tunes, but also baked goods from Donuts Delite and Etna’s Pastry Shop.

Jarrett Felton’s grandmother passed away earlier this year at 100 years old, and he had a strong desire to give back in her memory.

“The time that we spent together were precious because of the pandemic I could not see her, so I thought I could do something for others in that situation to have a little holiday cheer and encouragement,” Felton Said

The carolers perform with several local theater groups. Felton also made large donations to OFC Creations, Blackfriars Theater and Pittsford Musicals.