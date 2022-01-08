Carjacking near Lake Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a carjacking Saturday.

Officials say around 2:15 p.m. a 63-year-old man had parked his truck in a commercial lot on Lake Avenue when two male suspects pointed handguns at him and ordered him out of his SUV.

The suspects then fled the area with the mans vehicle, phone and wallet. The victim walked to a near by business and called 911.

RPD officers assigned to the US Marshall’s Task Force spotted the vehicle around 3 p.m. Additional RPD officers and New York State Police responded.

According to officials after a brief pursuit, two suspects were apprehended.

The investigation is still ongoing.

