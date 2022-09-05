ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver is at large after smashing their vehicle into the front of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street Monday morning.

Witnesses say the responsible driver drove away from the scene after crashing. It is not known whether they stole anything from inside the store.

The front windows have been pushed in and glass can be seen on the floor of the main entrance.

Euphoria Liquor is located at 2300 East Main Street.

News 8 has reached out to local law enforcement. Police has yet to respond to inquiries.

At euphoria liquor where it looks like someone drove into the front of the building and took off. No details at this moment. Front windows have been pushed in and glass broken pic.twitter.com/EXxyQ0KzdW — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) September 5, 2022

