Car hits a building on Chili Ave

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Police responded to the report of a car crashing into a building Tuesday night.

According to police, a dark blue Honda was traveling west on Chili Avenue when it ran a red light. The Honda then collided into a minivan that was traveling north on Gardiner.

The force of the impact caused the Honda to strike the front of the Grace Buthily African Market. The accident caused some damage to the exterior of the building.

Police say the driver of the Honda fled from the scene prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported and the store was closed at the time of the accident.