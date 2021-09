GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A car and garage caught on fire and the flames spread to the read of the home as well as the side of a neighboring home.

Firefighters responded to the Colin Street residence in Green Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at the scene said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Here is the aftermath of a fire on Colin st in Greece, after crews arrived to a car inside a garage, both on fire. The fire spread to the rear of the home and the side of the neighboring home. No injuries and the cause is under investigation. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/GmuZzPQWRi — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) September 28, 2021

