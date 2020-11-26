Car flips over after crash at intersection of Main Street and Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a two car crash that happened early Thursday morning in downtown Rochester.

According to RPD, officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and North Clinton Avenue where one vehicle ran a red light that caused it to collide with another – causing the striking vehicle to roll on its side.

Officials said the occupants of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals, but as a precautionary measure and no injuries were reported.

Streets are shut down off Main St. between Clinton & East Ave due to a crash that caused a car to flipped over in #Rochester. An Eyewitness said one person was taken away by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/QjL8RtvTd8 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 26, 2020

The streets were blocked off for a couple of hours as police and crews cleared the area.