Car flipped on Portland Avenue closes roads, knocks down wires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a crash that left a car completely turned over on Portland Avenue and Bay Street.

Rollover accident near the intersection of Bay and Portland in #roc Working to get some details. Avoid the area @News_8 @mcfw pic.twitter.com/xaQ83KwFuE — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 19, 2020

Police responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday and found a turned over car that struck a pole, causing utility wires to come down.

Portland Avenue between Central Park and Bay Street is closed as well as Bay Street between Sigel Street and Portland Avenue while crews repair the downed lines.

The driver of the car had fled the scene prior to police arrival. The accident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

