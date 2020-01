ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car fire closed down a busy stretch of East Avenue in Rochester during rush hour on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene next to the East Avenue Wegmans around 7:30 p.m.

One car was involved, and no injuries to report at this time.

The road was reopened a short time later.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.