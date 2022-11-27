Editor’s Note (11/27): A previous version of this story had the incorrect date of the incident. The article has since been updated.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver rammed through a fence and restaurant wall Sunday afternoon in Rochester.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. police responded to Dew-E-Sub Chicken & Rib, a sandwich shop located on Dewey Avenue.
According to News 8 staff on scene, a grey sedan drove through a chain link fence and the side wall of Dew-E-Sub. The car’s two front tires and front hood went through the wall, stopping at the windshield.
Details are limited at this time. The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
RFD told staff on scene that no one was injured — including the driver — and said that the building did not suffer any long-term structural complications.
