The car partially rammed through the wall of Dew-E-Sub on November 27, 2022. (David Haddon News 8 WROC)

Editor’s Note (11/27): A previous version of this story had the incorrect date of the incident. The article has since been updated.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver rammed through a fence and restaurant wall Sunday afternoon in Rochester.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. police responded to Dew-E-Sub Chicken & Rib, a sandwich shop located on Dewey Avenue.

According to News 8 staff on scene, a grey sedan drove through a chain link fence and the side wall of Dew-E-Sub. The car’s two front tires and front hood went through the wall, stopping at the windshield.

(David Haddon / News 8 WROC)

Details are limited at this time. The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.

RFD told staff on scene that no one was injured — including the driver — and said that the building did not suffer any long-term structural complications.

(David Haddon / News 8 WROC)

