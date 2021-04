ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash sent a car over a bridge in Rochester on Sunday.



This happened on Route 104 near Carter Street around 9:30 p.m. Fire crews, Rochester police and New York State Troopers responded to the scene.



No injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

