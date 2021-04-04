                                                                                                                         
April 05 2021 09:20 pm

One dead after car crashes into Chili garage

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car crashed into a Chili resident’s garage Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the accident took place at the corner of Union Street and Ronnie Lane. The sole occupant of the car was found to be deceased. The name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

None of the occupants of the residence were injured during the crash.

Union Street was closed between Westside Drive and Buffalo Road but has since reopened.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss