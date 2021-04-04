One dead after car crashes into Chili garage

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car crashed into a Chili resident’s garage Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the accident took place at the corner of Union Street and Ronnie Lane. The sole occupant of the car was found to be deceased. The name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

None of the occupants of the residence were injured during the crash.

Union Street was closed between Westside Drive and Buffalo Road but has since reopened.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.