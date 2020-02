ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating a crash in which a car drove into a building on West Ridge Road near Dewey Avenue.

According to RPD, they responded to the crash just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday and when they arrived, they found the car had crashed into the front door of a building. They believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Check back with WROC News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.