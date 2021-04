*The clip above is from News 8 at Sunrise. Tune in to CBS at Noon for the latest forecast update.*

A very mild start this Friday with temperatures starting off well above average in the middle and upper 50s. We may even break the record for the overnight low temperature, the previous one being 56° in 1993. A few light rain showers are around this morning and will continue to slide by over the next few hours. These showers are barely worth the umbrella and should not last past noon. Some clearing skies this afternoon should allow for temperatures to climb to around 70° for a great start to the weekend. If you're north of Rt 104, you'll stay in the 60s.