Car crash in Greece leads police to dead man at his home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found dead in his home after a traffic investigation on Friday morning.

According to police, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a vehicle fire on 390 southbound near West Ridge Road. Police say several 911 callers reported the vehicle was involved in an accident prior to erupting into flames and reported seeing the driver exit the vehicle and walking towards West Ridge Road.

State Police along with Greece Police investigated the scene and began searching for the driver. A short time later Greece police located the driver near the West Ridge Road exit ramp.

As part of the investigation, State Police responded to the registered owner of the car's address on Myrtle Street. Rochester Police also responded to assist. When State police arrived, they found the side door of the residence was unlocked. Police say after they received no answer at the door, they learned from the neighbors that it had been several months since the homeowner was seen. Both State police and RPD entered the home where they discovered a deceased male. The male has been identified as 65-year-old Robert Hartman who lived at the residence.

The driver in the car accident was arrested as a person of interested and investigators are working to determine the cause of death along with how the individual came into possession of Mr. Hartman's vehicle.