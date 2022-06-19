ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was hospitalized after a two-car crash in the area of Culver Road Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of University Avenue and Culver Road around 7:30 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Investigators determined that a white SUV was traveling westbound on University Avenue when a blue sedan traveling southbound ran a red light, collided with the SUV, and then came to a rest.

Authorities said the driver of the sedan — an 18-year-old female city resident — was the only occupant. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for complaints of pain in the upper body.

Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department had to assist with helping the driver out of the sedan due to the damage, making it difficult for the driver to open the door.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV did not suffer any injuries during the collision.

No tickets have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.

Bad wreck at Culver & University intersection. Road blocked from Oliver heading towards Culver #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Megc8t2UlB — Mariah Whitmoyer (@mariahWROC) June 20, 2022

