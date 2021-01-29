Capitol riot: Charged Rochester man’s access to weapons, bomb-manuals ‘extremely concerning’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new criminal complaint filed in federal court Friday argues why the Rochester man facing charges in connection to the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month should be held in custody until trial.

Dominic Pezzola, 44 of Rochester is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and restricted buildings or grounds in connection to the violence that erupted in Washington D.C. on January 6. If convicted, Pezzola faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Officials say Pezzola did ultimately turn himself into authorities, but only after FBI agents contacted his family members. They say Pezzola also went on the run, changing his appearance, and turning off his cell phone before surrendering himself.

Federal officials say Pezzola broke a window at the Capitol with a riot shield, in believed to be one of the first breaches of the building. Authorities say Pezzolsa said he would have killed Vice President Mike Pence if given the chance.

Federal authorities also said Pezzola appeared in a video on social media smoking a cigar inside the Capitol saying “Victory smoke in the Capitol boys. This is f****** awesome. I knew we could take this motherf****** over if we just tried hard enough.”

In the criminal complaint field Friday, U.S. attorneys argued Pezzola should be detained in custody until trial.

According to the crimial complaint:

“Dominic Pezzola poses a serious danger to the community and a serious risk of flight. The defendant’s actions in breaking the window to the U.S. Capitol, allowing the first group of rioters to stream through, cannot be overstated. The defendant’s actions show planning, determination, and coordination. His stated desire to commit further acts of violence, combined with his access to weapons- and bomb-making manuals, is extremely concerning. Moreover, although the defendant turned himself in on the arrest warrant, he did so only after going on the run, changing his appearance, and apparently turning off his cell phone. He offered to tum himself only after the FBI started knocking on his family members’ doors in the Rochester, New York area to inquire about his whereabouts.“

The criminal complaint (full document below) paints a detail portrait of Pezzola’s alleged role in the riots, including photos obtained throughout the day, and witness testimony.

After executing a search warrant at Pezzola’s residence, FBI agents discovered PDF files with detailed instructions for making “homemade firearms, poisons, and/or explosives.”

Officials say Pezzola previously attended a December 12 pro-Trump Proud Boys rally in Washington D.C. where there was four stabbings and the vandalism of a historic Black church. Pezzola was allegedly seen at the event with a T-shirt sporting the Proud Boys logo.

According to the FBI, Pezzola had a publicly available Telegram account with the username @KINGbehavior, and a profile biography that stated “Marine vet/boxer/patriot/Proud boy 2nd.”

