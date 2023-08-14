ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many of you have contacted us about delayed orders from a cannabis company called Canterra.

They launched last week, delivering cannabis products in our area through online ordering — using local farmers and goods for their products — but many of those orders went unfulfilled at first.

Canterra says they are able to deliver because of a provision that was put in place in the licensing process months ago. News 8 has reached out to the Office of Cannabis Management on this provision and has not heard back yet.

Matthew Krupp, the CEO of Canterra said today over a Zoom call Monday that they were not prepared for so much demand, so fast; but says that they are now caught up with the majority of orders.

Going into Friday, they had about 400 orders, and everything from their number of drivers, software issues, inability to process refunds quickly… All led to them falling behind.

Krupp said that most of those software issues have been resolved, and says they can’t hire fast enough.

“We hired four new people today… Two dispatchers, two customer service, and we realized that the biggest thing was communication,” he said. “We messed up, we dropped the ball, but we realized that there’s so much good that comes from connecting people that felt they weren’t going to have a connection to legal cannabis for some time, and we believe in connecting these communities is really the central mission that we’re trying to accomplish.”

They now have eight drivers, as well as a newly hired product manager, and next up, he says, are “community partners:” people who they say will help deliver in the areas they live in.

While Krupp says most of those orders are taken care of the first weekend, if anyone has a concern about their products or service, he says that they can email: support@canterra.co.