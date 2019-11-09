Canstruction competition at Strong Museum

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- The Strong National Museum of Play is holding its 12th annual ‘Canstruction’ competition on Saturday.

The event collects non-perishable food items for Foodlink and gives local companies a chance to build unique sculptures that will be displayed at the museum until November 23.

This year’s theme is “Heroes and Villains,” with sculptures including Jafar from Aladdin, BB-8, local heroes, and more.

Since its inception in 2006, the competition has resulted in over 370,000 pounds of donated food for local families.