wxbanner

Canstruction competition at Strong Museum

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- The Strong National Museum of Play is holding its 12th annual ‘Canstruction’ competition on Saturday.

The event collects non-perishable food items for Foodlink and gives local companies a chance to build unique sculptures that will be displayed at the museum until November 23.

This year’s theme is “Heroes and Villains,” with sculptures including Jafar from Aladdin, BB-8, local heroes, and more.

Since its inception in 2006, the competition has resulted in over 370,000 pounds of donated food for local families.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss