‘Canna-Business’ meeting focuses on possibilities of legal marijuana in NY

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — With the legalization of marijuana and cannabis possibly on the horizon, business owners are looking at how to capitalize on the new market.

Hundreds of business owners, politicians, and citizens gathered Thursday for the “Canna-Business” conference. Guest speakers and panelists met to have a discussion on all side of the topic, and how New York might be able to set itself apart from other states that are legalizing these products.

“Research. I think research is going to be at the forefront especially in New York state,” said David Deutsch, managing partner at Flowered Wellness. “We need to differentiate ourselves from other states that are legalizing. And being able to innovate and research and bring that knowledge to our home state and how to cultivate and to produce the best products and work with the industry — that’s going to be our niche, I think.”

Panelists and participants also discussed the social justice implications of legalizing marijuana and cannabis product.

New York lawmakers are considering legislation that would legalize marijuana in the state. The measure was expected to include in the state budget in April but lawmakers failed to reach an agreement in time.

After that, Governor Cuomo said he hoped the bill would get passed before the end of the legislative session this summer. Last week, however, Cuomo indicated he was unsure if it would happen this year.

Thursday’s event was hosted by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.