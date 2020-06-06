Candlelight vigil honors nursing home residents lost to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of people gathered on East Henrietta Road at The Hurlbut nursing home Friday to honor victims of COVID-19 within nursing home walls.

“It’s been devastating, really, for the nursing home community here in Rochester.” said Christina Higley, who took part in organizing the vigil outside The Hurlbut nursing home. “This is kind of like something that I felt that I could do so that like these people are remembered.”

Attendees held small candles and took part in hymns and prayers throughout the vigil.

“I think it shows that we care,” said Peter Vazquez, “I think that doing events like this that are focused on the people that are on the inside, and the people that lost loved ones on the inside, I think it means the world to them.”

Like nursing homes across the state, Hurlbut’s community of homes have been hit hard by the pandemic, with close to a dozen deaths confirmed by New York State across facilities in Avon, Hornell Gardens and at The Hurlbut as of June 4.

“And we still stand with this nursing home community, it’s been very hard on the employees on the families on everybody, so I just feel like they shouldn’t be forgotten,” added Higley.