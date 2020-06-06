1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Candlelight vigil honors nursing home residents lost to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of people gathered on East Henrietta Road at The Hurlbut nursing home Friday to honor victims of COVID-19 within nursing home walls.

“It’s been devastating, really, for the nursing home community here in Rochester.” said Christina Higley, who took part in organizing the vigil outside The Hurlbut nursing home. “This is kind of like something that I felt that I could do so that like these people are remembered.”

Attendees held small candles and took part in hymns and prayers throughout the vigil.

“I think it shows that we care,” said Peter Vazquez, “I think that doing events like this that are focused on the people that are on the inside, and the people that lost loved ones on the inside, I think it means the world to them.”

Like nursing homes across the state, Hurlbut’s community of homes have been hit hard by the pandemic, with close to a dozen deaths confirmed by New York State across facilities in Avon, Hornell Gardens and at The Hurlbut as of June 4.

“And we still stand with this nursing home community, it’s been very hard on the employees on the families on everybody, so I just feel like they shouldn’t be forgotten,” added Higley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss