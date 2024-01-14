ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the vigil, the families of Joshua Orr and Justina Hughes who died in the crash spoke about their loved ones.

Michael Avery of Syracuse sped up on West Ridge Road and purposefully drove toward the crosswalk as a moe. concert was letting out just before 1 a.m.

At the same time, a rideshare vehicle with Orr and Hughes inside pulled out of the theater parking lot and was hit by Avery’s vehicle.

This past Friday, RPD announced that 54-year-old Dawn Revette passed away from her injuries after being struck by Avery’s rented SUV. According to reports, at least eight more people were injured and Avery died as well.

We spoke to Hughes’s aunt about the vigil to commemorate her niece and the other victims. She told New 8 she was surprised at the turnout given the weather and grateful for the first responders for the aid they provided that day.

The FBI is also assisting in this investigation. Police are asking anyone who was parked in front of the theater or standing outside at around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day to reach out to Major Crimes.