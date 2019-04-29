Candidate says ‘process is flawed’ on temporary appointment to Rochester City Council

A Rochester City Council candidate isn’t all that happy with how the spot she’s after is temporarily being filled.

Ann Lewis wants to replace Adam McFadden, whose legal troubles left his seat empty. Frank Martin the third is also gunning for the job.

City Council named another person, Lashay Harris, making her the incumbent going into the primary. Harris says everyone followed the process in place.

“I really believe in the democratic process we have here. I followed that process I don’t cheat,” said Lashay Harris, who currently represents the 27th District in the Monroe County Legislature

The decision comes with controversy. Ann Lewis who also wants the seat said she wasn’t told about the selection process in time.

“I came in, early than the time I was supposed to come in and people were leaving had already voted, it is flawed,” said Ann Lewis, a Rochester City School District teacher, and candidate for the office of city council.

Lewis says the Monroe County Democratic Committee could have waited for voters to fill the seat in the June 25th primary.

“We really should wait till the primary than they would say oh well the city charter won’t allow you to do that. So, the city charter has been changed numerous times to met the needs of the people,” said Lewis.

Brittaney Wells, Chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee released this statement saying;

“The Monroe County Democratic Committee (MCDC) called for a special meeting of county committee members of the City Council- South District to be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Southwest Area Neighborhood Association (SWAN), to vote on the recommendation of a candidate to fill the city council vacancy for the remainder of the term.”

“In pursuant to MCDC’s by-laws, committee members were notified more than five days in advance of the designating meeting. As a result, Ms. Harris received 96% of the committee vote.”

“I believe they chose the right candidate and they made the best decision,” said Harris, “I know who I am as a candidate, I know what I’ve been doing for the community.”

Harris will be sworn in by the Rochester City Council Tuesday April 30.