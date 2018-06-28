Cancer survivor running 380 miles to raise money Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TROY, N.Y. (WTEN) - A cancer survivor is running 380 miles, from the Boston Harbor to the Lake Ontario shore in Sodus, for a unique fundraiser.

Wednesday, she reached the steps of the state capitol in Albany Wednesday afternoon, officially hitting her halfway mark.

Davina McNaney has been running long distance for years.

In 2012, she ran her first ever ultra-marathon, 40 miles to celebrate her 40th birthday.

One month later she had her first-ever mammogram and that came with a cancer diagnosis.

"It was very, very frustrating and this is what I can do to overcome all of that,” Davina said.

Without a second thought, she had a double mastectomy and within four months she was officially cancer free. Since then she's been determined to take action and fight against breast cancer.

"Running is my strength and so I want to use it to highlight the research that the foundation funds is really key. So if I can come out here and sacrifice myself and encourage people to donate, I'm helping people and that's how I can give back,” Davina said. "One morning, I woke up and I said I want to run home."

So she did exactly that, traveling 480 miles across four states from Michigan to her hometown of Sodus Point, New York.

After their move to Medway, Massachusetts, she was up for another challenge. This journey is 380 miles, but much steeper with some 18,000 feet of elevation.

"We started at the harbor and went up through NH, over the Green Mountains of VT, then across NY making a stop at the capitol building in Albany."

Last time, she raised $23,000 and she's hoping to exceed that amount this year.

"So far were at 15, we can break 23 right??"

Her husband and two daughters are cheering her on along the way.

"She's amazing. I almost passed out running a 5k, so I don't even know how I'm related to this woman,” Sasha McNaney, 11, said.

And they're not the only people at her side.

"On day one, I had a woman who has been dealing with breast cancer for 10 years and she's dealing with it again right now. She's in chemo therapy and she's a Boston Marathoner seven times over. She came out on the course and ran with me for a few miles and she just was grateful and that is exactly why I'm doing it,” Davina said.

She is expected to reach Sodus Point on July 3.

To make a donation, follow her journey and learn more, visit her official site.