ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For their 34th year, Canandaigua’s 2023 Art and Music Festival is happening this weekend.

Along Main Street and the Central on Main area, attendees can expect to see over 150 artists in categories such as ceramics, pottery, jewelry, woodworking, and more.

Beginning Friday, the festival will continue Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers emphasize how the festival showcases work of young artists, saying it gives student artists the opportunity to display and sell their work.

Music will be heard while guests admire the local artists. Organizers say performances will range from Bluegrass, Blues, Rock & Roll, to Jazz and singer-songwriter acoustics from acts across the Upstate New York region.

Come with an appetite as food vendors will be stationed throughout the festival — with options ranging from fried dough and Oreos, kettle corn, lemonade, pretzels, international cuisine, and more.

Organizers say free municipal parking lots can be found throughout the City of Canandaigua on: