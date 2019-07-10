Canandaigua police searching for missing teen

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen.

Chyann Hennigan, 14, was last seen about 12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Main Street in Canandaigua.

Police say Chyann walked away from her foster guardian and could possibly be in the Geneva area.

Chyann is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey leggings, and white Croc shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Canandaigua Police Department at 585-396-5035 — ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor.