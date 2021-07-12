Canandaigua man flown to hospital after catching fire

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in serious condition after catching fire Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on North Road shortly after 4:15 p.m. for reports of a man “set on fire.” Investigators said bystanders put the fire out by the time firefighters got to the scene and found the man behind a garage.

Investigators said the man was severely burned. Crews gave him emergency care at the scene, then rushed him to Mercy Flight Central headquarters. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital’s burn ICU in serious condition.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Robert Burtis, 61, Monday evening.

Police at the scene would not say whether they believed the incident to be suspicious, or how the man caught fire. Investigators said they expected to provide more information Monday evening.