Canandaigua man dies from injuries after being hit by car in Ontario County

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle while walking through an intersection near the Town of Hopewell in Ontario County on Monday.

Authorities say deputies responded to a serious pedestrian-car accident at the intersection on County Road near State Route 5 on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

State Police officials confirmed 42-year-old Rauly Pesante-Davila died from his injuries at a local hospital on Monday. The operator of the motor vehicle showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

An investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.

