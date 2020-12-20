Canandaigua man dies after fight on Phoenix Street

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Canandaigua Police Department responded to a fight Saturday evening on Phoenix Street where they located an unconscious man. Officers identified the victim as 50-year-old Anthony Gray of Canandaigua.

An ambulance transported Gray to F.F. Thompson Hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

According to the CPD, Gray was physically assaulted by 30-year-old Christopher Diaz of Canandaigua.

Officers arrested Diaz at the scene and charged him with first-degree manslaughter. Diaz was transported to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

The CPD was assisted at the scene by the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, the Canandaigua Fire Department, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.