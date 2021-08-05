Canandaigua man dead after motorcycle crash in the Adirondacks

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday in the Adirondacks, New York State Police officials said Thursday.

Authorities say 58-year-old Steven Lacrosse was traveling north on State Route 40, in the Town of Long Lake, around 4 p.m. when his motorcycle ran off the east shoulder of the road.

Police say the motorcycle struck guidewires and Lacrosse was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hamilton County coroner. His body was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam, New York where an autopsy will be conducted on August 5, 2021.