Michael Orbino

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) - A Canandaigua man is facing charges for a decade-old kidnapping and rape in the city.

Police say 42-year-old Michael Orbino was arrested Wednesday for the attack. He was indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping and criminal sexual act for the crime that police say happened on September 9, 2008.

Officers say on that date, Orbino sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Canandaigua. When asked about how officers were able to make an arrest after more than ten years, the chief said he was unable to talk about the details of the case due to case being presented to the grand jury.

Orbino was being held in Ontario County Jail ahead of arraignment.