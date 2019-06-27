Man accused of throwing molotov cocktail at police charged with arson

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was arrested for arson on Wednesday evening.

Canandaigua police officers arrested 56-year-old Richard Brahm for attempted arson in the third degree.

Officers were investigating the report of a disturbance at a residence located on Pleasant Street.

It’s alleged that while officers were on scene investigating the incident, Brahm, who was not involved in the incident, approached officers and was asked to leave the scene. After leaving, Brahm returned a few minutes later with a “Molotov Cocktail,” lit the device and threw it under the gas tank of a Canandaigua patrol vehicle.

Brahm was taken into custody, and the device was extinguished before any damage occurred.

Brahm was taken to the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.