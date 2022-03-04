MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was one of two people killed in a snowmobile crash overnight in New York state’s North Country.

New York State Police officials say troopers were dispatched to a snowmobile crash on Rector Road in the Town of Montague around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say 44-year-old Charles Eldred Jr. of Canandaigua was operating a 2016 Polaris snowmobile and traveling eastbound when he collided head-on with a 2012 Polaris snowmobile operated by Nicholas Kylm of Barnegat, New Jersey.

Both snowmobilers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the preliminary investigation suggests that Klym faily to keep right where the crash occurred. The investigation remains ongoing.