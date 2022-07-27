CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua Emergency Squad and Naples Ambulance officially completed a merger, officials announced on Wednesday.

In a statement provided by CES, officials seek to ensure that, under this merger, they will provide the same commitment to emergency care to the community through the creation of the Naples Ambulance Division.

Matthew Sproul, the chief of the CES, is excited and proud of the partnership between the two agencies.

“In a small community like Naples, the history of Naples Ambulance and the incredible people that have held long-term commitments to help build the agency up to where it is today deserve to be recognized for everything they’ve done and will continue to do in order to keep the community safe,” Sproul said.

Sproul also said that the merger will help volunteers concentrate on providing their services to the community without the worry of administrative or operational issues.

Officials from both agencies believe it’s essential to keep their services as consistent as possible during this time.