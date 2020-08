CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Should Squaw Island in Canandaigua Lake be renamed?

That’s what the Canandaigua Town Board talked about during its meeting on Monday evening. Some residents said it should be changed, arguing it is an offensive slur for Native American women. Others said the name is linked to tradition and history and shouldn’t be changed.

The scheduled vote on the resolution was tabled indefinitely after concerns over the resolution’s wording.