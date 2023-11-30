CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A store that was allegedly illegally selling cannabis was shut down Thursday afternoon by the Office of Cannabis Management in Canandaigua.

The store is Jaygega7.0. Owner George West told News 8 he opened there in 2019 to sell CBD. OCM excuted a court order from the Ontario County Supreme Court to shut down the store and take hundreds of thousands of dollars in product.

OCM said on scene Thursday that the business did not have a legal license to sell cannabis products. OCM added they gave this business a cease violation earlier this year, and they continued to sell, according to OCM and the owner.

In June, they performed a regulatory inspection and seized hundreds of thousands of dollars of product.

The owners, George West and Emily Tapke, were arrested by Canandaigua police in 2022 for illegally selling cannabis.

West does not face any criminal charges following today’s event, but does have a court date.

OCM says that anyone with this type of violation cannot apply for a license for three years minimum.

“When our licensing division looks at applicants, they look at their past history, and they have been very clear from the beginning that if you’re going to going to operate illegally without a license… That’s not someone we’re looking to license,” said Daniel Haughney with OCM.

“With the permit process, I do have an application in now, not for the CAURD program, but the regular one, I’m hopeful there I know that my chances aren’t good for that,” West said. “I hope to continue to be able to do my job, and in the future be on the right side of the market.”

OCM says the landlord also faces liability. There is no firm timetable set for the court appearance, but OCM says it will likely be in the next handful of weeks.