Canandaigua business owner concerned about street safety after deadly hit-and-run

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua Police are looking for a person of interest, two days following a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of 62 year old Edwin Wesley.

Police say the man was crossing the street on a motorized scooter within a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a green, mid-1950’s Ford Pickup truck on Main Street. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Wesley was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight, where he later died from his injuries.

“Currently a person of interest in the investigation has been identified but has not disclosed the location of the vehicle,” Canandaigua police officials said in a press release Monday. “Anyone who is knowingly aiding in the concealment of the vehicle may face criminal charges.”

Tim Chappel has lived in Canandaigua for years. He’s been running Mobile Music off of South Main Street, for about 40 years.

When he heard about what happened this weekend, he was shocked it could get this dangerous. “To have this happen here is obviously just bad,” he said.

In his time here, he’s seen — and even been in — some near misses with the crosswalks.

“We’ve had other incidents like this, 10 or 12 years ago, that was before we got lighted-cross walks in,” he said.

Chappel is referring to blinking lights when you press a crosswalk button, indicating it’s safe to cross.

“Pedestrians have to use the crosswalk. They have to push the button, obviously motorists are responsible looking for pedestrians,” he said.

While we don’t know the full story of what exactly happened, Chappel says a common mistake pedestrians make is not pressing the button, activating these flashing lights. You can’t always trust your own eyes.

He says the man could’ve done everything right as a pedestrian, but he was at a disadvantage being on a scooter. Chappel says it’s not uncommon to see older men out on scooters, and it’s not always safe.

“There’s several in the city, it’s how they get around, we are all very careful watching them,” he said.

As to how this drag could be improved?

“I’d like to see 30 mph go down to 20 mph. Going 30 means drivers are going 35. Get it to 20, motorist will slow down,” he said.

Authorities say investigators are still seeking the public’s assistance with locating the green Ford pickup and/or additional information regarding its operator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mastracy at phone number (585)-337-2109 or at email PJM@canandaiguanewyork.gov. Officials say information provided can be anonymous and will be kept confidential.