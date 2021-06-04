WATCH LIVE: Bello, Mendoza to speak at COVID-19 vaccine tent at Fairport Canal Days

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of Fairport Canal Days announced in May, this year’s events will be taking place on June 5 and June 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will be holding a media availability at the COVID-19 vaccination tent in the parking lot at the lift bridge.

According to organizers, here is what you can expect for this year’s festival:

The festival will occupy a smaller footprint, with all activities taking place north of the canal

There will be about half the usual number of artisans, crafts vendors

Primary controlled site hubs will be in the Box Factory, Fairport Junction, the Cannery, and North Main parking lots

Vendors will also be placed along Liftbridge Lane East, North Main Street, and Railroad Street

All placements will meet current social distancing guidelines

All vendors will observe current social distancing guidelines

Guests attending the festival are asked to observe and respect social distancing guidelines

Festival capacity is capped at 11,956 and will be monitored by police and security staff on the ground and via drone.

Festival parking will be available in municipal lots off South Main Street. Pedestrian access to the festival site is via the Parker Street bridge

Canal Nights and Duck Race events will not return in 2021

Organizer Scott Winner says this has a huge economic impact on surrounding businesses. “We did a study that gave us empirical data that showed us that every festival we do, spikes sales activities for businesses based in Fairport, without exception the largest is Canal Days.”

There will be three points of entry with tents where you will be asked to check in for a head count. “We just want to count the number of people coming in,” he said.

Winner says mask-wearing is up to individual’s responsibility if unvaccinated, per state and CDC guidance.

Fairport Police Chief Sam Farina on public safety concerns:

“First of all I’m glad it’s here,” said Fairport Police Chief Sam Farina. “As part of that we always prepare, give time to make sure it’s a safe and secure event.”

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police will be on scene all weekend as well.

“We all come together, we’re going to have a heavy presence, heavy uniform presence so people feel comfortable out here, we’re also going to have some drones flying around, so as you see them buzzing there is a method to the madness for having them here,” he said.

Farina says they entry points will be monitored with security for people coming in and out to ensure no one exceeds capacity.

Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz on preparation, county support

Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz says the County Executive showed full support for helping festivals operate this year. “With the support of the county, our village, the village board, the flexibility of the canal days team, we were able to agree on the terms of this, make sure everyone can attend the event safely.”

There will be a vaccine clinic over the weekend as well.

“They’ll be giving I believe the Johnson & Johnson, giving it to anyone who wants to get vaccinated here at the event,” she said.

There will be more information on Friday at 10:30 a.m.