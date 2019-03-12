Canadian driver charged with vehicular manslaughter for deadly crash in LeRoy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andray Bair

LEROY, NY (WROC) - A Canadian man is facing charges after a deadly crash last month in LeRoy left one of his passengers dead and another one seriously hurt.

Twenty-two-year-old Andray Bair, of Thorold, Ontario, Canada, is now charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moving from lane unsafely.

In the early morning hours of February 24, LeRoy police say Bair was drunk behind the wheel of a car headed north on Route 19 when the vehicle went off the road near Wolcott Street.

Police said the vehicle hit a concrete island before going airborne and hitting a home on Clay Street.

As a result, front seat passenger Handel Jamal Love was killed and another passenger, 22-year-old Anuoluwa Makinwa, was seriously hurt.

Bair himself suffered injuries and was just released from the hospital on Sunday. He is currently being held in Genesee County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Makinwa has been moved to a hospital in Canada for further treatment.