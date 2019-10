SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — It’s deer season, which leaves some folks wondering if they could get Lyme disease from eating venison.

A SUNY ESF professor says that a deer’s blood has developed a component that actually will kill bacteria that spreads Lyme disease.

In a statement, the CDC said in part:

“You will not get Lyme disease from eating venison or squirrel meat, but CDC recommends, in keeping with general food safety principles, that you always cook meat thoroughly.”