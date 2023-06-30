CONESUS, NY (WROC) — Camping has always been a very popular summertime activity and despite a pandemic and even as of late, wildfire smoke, the numbers seen at favorite campsites seem to be spiking.

Donald Bennett Jr., Conesus Lake Campground President says that the pandemic was a real eye opener for many people.

“We’re starting to pass the covid times as far as that goes so demand is still very good however, we’re seeing a lot more seasonal and permanent camping that they cone and rent the campsite for the entire season and that’s taken off like wildfire,” says Bennett Jr.

Back in 2020 they had campers from 33 different states, and one of the cool things he’s noticed is the number of international travelers that have returned ever since.

“I think people are realizing people are enjoying spending time with their family and friends again. It’s not very expensive, it’s a great, affordable way out to spend time and enjoy time again with family and friends,” says Bennett Jr.

Other popular spots like Keuka Lake State Park are also seeing a huge influx of campers, and even though the smoke around put a damper on things a few weeks back, they as well as Conesus Lake aren’t expecting much change into the holiday weekend.

“We’re seeing some people dawning a mask again that’s to be expected, as people are more conscious of their health and air borne things however, we’re not seeing a real big effect at this point,” says Bennett Jr.

From boating to BBQing, those in the Finger Lakes know there’s always plenty to do on land and in the water this time of year.