Camping reservations skyrocket for 2021 vacations

ROCHESTER, NY – Warmer weather brings warmer thoughts and vacation plans for the summer. Plans that have meant a huge bump in reservations according to campgrounds across the state.

Just outside of Canandaigua is a the KOA Rochester/Canandaigua campground that has been operating for 48 years. Major changes had to be put in place for 2020, but the operations continued.

Campgrounds are filling fast across the region with excitement over the 2021 season. @NYSDEC told me they’ve seen double the number of site reservations compared to this time last year. More on @News_8 at 5 pic.twitter.com/v8TPUXD5UA — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) March 8, 2021

“We were a little slice of normal in a not so normal environment,” said KOA Holiday Partner and manager Jon Arsenault. Cleaning, sanitation, and social distancing were all a part of keeping the operation running smoothly. He said most of the clientele was local as travel bans remained in place.

“99 percent of what you do is outside and when you are here, especially an RV or a cabin, you have your own bathroom, you have your own facilities,” said Arsenault. He has already seen a boost in reservations for 2021, especially on the weekends.

That surge has been seen across most of the 52 DEC campgrounds. The DEC is campaigning for safe camping.

“As of today, we have about 60,184 camping reservations booked for the upcoming season,” said Jessica McBride, DEC campground program manager. “And that’s almost double the amount of reservations that were booked as compared to this time last year.” McBride said that 2020 started about a month late as campsites scrambled to figure out how to open safely.

The NYSDEC opened up the possibility of of rolling over campsite reservations from 2020 to 2021 as well as opening the window to reserve sites earlier than their usual nine month rule. This meant extremely high reservation volumes.

As far as KOA Canandiagua/Rochester, more local openings should mean more business. “With CMAC reopening, we’re getting a lot of reservations for that, so reservations are definitely increasing for this year,” said Arsenault.

