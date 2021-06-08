Camper destroyed by fire in LeRoy

LeRoy, N.Y. (WROC) — LeRoy firefighters were called to a camper trailer fire Tuesday afternoon.

“Between the time I called 911 and the time they got here, the middle of the camper was engulfed at first, and by the time they got here the whole camper was engulfed and the tree next to it was on fire,” said Maureen Halstead, who lives nearby.

The camper was a destroyed but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby trailers. No injuries have been reported.

Genesee County Emergency Management is investigating the cause of the fire.