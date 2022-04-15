ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local summer camp for children with cancer is asking for help. Camp Good Days and Special Times is working to rebuild a few cabins destroyed by flooding this year.

The camp started over 40 years ago, when one local father wanted to treat his daughter to the time of her life. Circumstances were tragic – she had terminal brain cancer, and was running out of time.

“That fathers name was and is Gary Mervis,” said James McCauley Jr., Director of Community Initiatives for the camp.

McCauley says over the years, camp has been successful, other than a few hiccups with mother nature.

“5, 6 years ago we experienced the first of what they said was a once in a lifetime flood,” he said.

Turns out that once in a lifetime flood, would come back to bite.

McCauley showed videos from August of last year: water can be seen overtaking the campgrounds in Branchport.

Those Storms, would eventually come back again in February.

“Cabins two and three; there are two of our cabins by the creek that were saturated with rain and deemed no longer habitable,” he said.

Now they’re working with experts to ensure camp can stay here, and cabins can be rebuilt stronger than before. But it could cost up to a quarter of a million dollars – even with insurance.

It’s a project that could also take them into 2023.

McCauley is asking the community for help, and fundraising is taking an added urgency this year. He says camp will go on with other accommodations, even with up to 60 beds gone.

“Our first priority is to make sure the camp is safe,” he said. “Our programs will begin in June and all those who come to us will not be turned away.”

Making children smile is something he’s committed to – no matter what it takes. Through Flooding, financial struggles, and even a pandemic.

To donate you can head over to their website and click on the “donate” button in the top right-hand corner.