Camp Good Days campers head to Disney for Florida Fun Fest Trip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of 20 children from Camp Good Days are on their way to Florida for some fun in the sun.

This is the 35th straight year of Camp Good Days’ Florida Fun Fest Trip.

All 20 of the campers, who have been dealing with cancer or sickle cell anemia, will be joined by 19 volunteers from Camp Good Days and Special Times for a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The group flew out of Rochester Thursday.

These campers from @CampGoodDays are headed to @Disney today. They are super excited and can’t wait to see Harry Potter !! Camp Good Days has been doing this trip since 1985. That’s 35 years!! @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/YxcZdtux1T — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 16, 2020

Joining Camp Good Days on the trip are campers and volunteers from the Children’s Cancer Center of Tampa. They will be joining the campers at the various parks.